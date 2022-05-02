Srinagar (J&K): An Army trooper has been detained at the Srinagar Airport on Monday after a live grenade was allegedly recovered from his baggage during screening. "Around 9.30 am at the airport's drop gate, a grenade (312M/KF90) was recovered from a trooper's baggage during screening. The baggage was seized and the grenade was recovered," a senior police official said.

"The trooper has been identified as Balaji Sampath, a resident of Tamil Nadu. He was associated with Army's 42 RR (E Coy) and was currently posted at Awantipora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district," he added. According to the officials, Sampath was scheduled to travel from Srinagar to Chennai via Delhi through an Indigo flight (6E-5031/2061). "He has been handed over to Police Post Humhama for further investigation," the officials said.

