New Delhi: A grenade was recovered and later defused by a National Security Guard (NSG) team in the Yamuna Khader area under the Mayur Vihar Police Station limits on Saturday. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examination is being conducted, the Delhi Police said.

With an aim to widen the preventive strategy, the Delhi police conducted search operations in the Yamuna Khadar area, informed the officials on Sunday. The search operation was based on a tip-off. The police after reaching the spot found 4 to 5 persons who opened fire on the personnel.

"During the search operation last night in the Yamuna Khadar area, two people got injured after they fired upon the police. One person has also been apprehended during the operation," said police. One 9 mm pistol, 2 live rounds and one CMP, 2 live rounds have been recovered from their possession.

In addition, total of 25 suspicious persons have been rounded up. The operation was launched after information was received about the presence of robbers in Yamuna Khadar area. The injured have been shifted to the hospital and a case under sections 186/353/307/34 IPC and 27 Arms Act was registered. (with Agency inputs)