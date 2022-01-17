Srinagar: Unknown terrorists hurled a grenade towards the Police Control Room (PCR) at about 7:45 pm on Monday in Kashmir's Srinagar. No one was injured in the incident. The spot where the grenade was hurled has been cordoned off and a search has been initiated.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the IPC and an investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the activity.

