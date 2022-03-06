Srinagar (J&K): At least eleven people including a cop were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade at Amira Kadal area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday.

A top police officer said that militants lobbed grenade in busy Amira Kadal Market Saturday afternoon. In this incident eleven persons including a police official received splinter injuries. All the injured have been shifted to hospital where their condition is said to be stable, the officer added. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned to nab the attackers.

More details to follow