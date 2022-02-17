Srinagar (J&K): Militants lobbed a grenade on Thursday evening at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party in Keegam village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. However, there was no loss of life or injury during the incident.

The grenade, as per an official, was hurled at a 14-battalion CRPF vehicle in the Keegam area of Shopian district late evening, damaging the vehicle's tyres. Police and forces cordoned off the area and began searching for the attackers.

