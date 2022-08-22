Srinagar: One CRPF jawan and two civilians received minor injuries after militants hurled a grenade toward the CRPF camp in the Sangam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

The suspected militants lobbed a grenade on Bunker of 136 BN CRPF at Sangam however it missed the target and exploded on the road. The two injured civilians have been identified as Amir Ahmad Lone and Shakeel Ahmad, both residents of Natipora Sangam. Police have cordoned off the area and a hunt to nab the attackers is on.