Budgam (J&K): A civilian was injured in a grenade blast in Gopalpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday evening. A senior police officer said that suspected militants hurled a grenade in Gopalpora, leaving one member of the minority community injured. The injured was identified as Karan Singh (20) son of Anil Kumar, a resident of Gopalpora.

He was rushed to SMHS in Srinagar where his condition is stated to be stable. Meanwhile, the police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigation was taken up. He also said that the entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.