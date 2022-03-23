New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, who is on a two-day official visit to India, and held delegation-level talks here at the Hyderabad House. The two leaders took a comprehensive review of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The two sides also discussed their shared commitment to international law including the law of the sea as well as the developments in war-torn Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, the Eastern Mediterranean, and other issues of international interest.

During the meeting, the two sides also signed two MoUs - a Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility as well as a Cultural and Educational Exchange Programme between India and Greece. The EAM also welcomed Greece's decision to join the International Solar Alliance, an alliance of 102 signatory countries aiming to develop and deploy cost-effective solar energy technologies in its member countries.

"A warm and friendly discussion with FM @NikosDendias of Greece. Signed Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility and Cultural and Educational Exchange Programme. Welcomed Greece’s ratification of its membership of the International Solar Alliance", the external affairs minister tweeted after the meeting.

Dendias, who is visiting the country for the first time after an invitation from Jaishankar, arrived in India on Tuesday evening. The visit of the Foreign Minister of Greece follows EAM’s visit to Athens in June last year. Jaishankar took to Twitter to welcome his counterpart, tweeting: "Pleased to welcome my friend FM @NikosDendias of Greece on his first India visit."

After his meeting with Jaishamkar, Dendias also called on the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, at the Vice President's house in Delhi and held a discussion on bilateral and inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

"Ι was received by #India's VP & Chairman of Rajya Sabha @MVenkaiahNaidu for a cordial meeting that underscored the long history of 🇬🇷-🇮🇳 friendship. We had a fruitful discussion on bilateral cooperation and especially inter-parliamentary cooperation, Dendias posted on Twitter.