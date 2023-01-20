New Delhi/Greater Noida: Notwithstanding repeated gangrapes and blackmail by her three friends for the past five months, a-Class 12 student hailing from Beta Two locality in Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh, who took a drastic step to die by suicide was fortunately saved by her alert younger sister.

The victim's mother who learnt about the ordeals of her child approached the police and filed a complaint seeking action against the trio involved in the perverse act. A manhunt is launched by the Delhi Police who have registered a case based on the girl's mother's complaint.

Police said one of the three youth was close to the girl. The others recorded the intimate video between the girl and the youth. They repeatedly exploited the girl on multilple occasions in the past five months. They used to record their sexual acts with the girl.

When the girl said she wanted out, the trio threatened her that they would leak her videos and make it go viral. They said they should share her intimate pictures with her friends as well. They told her to keep her mouth shut. The accused also told the victim not to share her ordeals with her sister or brother.

They threatened her with dire consequences in case she did not cooperate. The three accused invited their other friends to establish physical relationship with the victim. They were pressurising her to fulfil the carnal desires of their extended group of friends, police quoted the victim's mother as saying.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida Zone) Dinesh Kumar Singh said a case was registered against the three accused under the relevant sections of the IPC . "The complainant stated that the her daughter was subjected to sexual exploitation by the three accused for the past five months," he said.

The accused were threatening to kill the victim and her family. She was also subjected to blackmailed to budge to their acts. They had video clips of her and were also threatening her with that. They had lured on the promise of marriage and were sexually assaulting her, the police officer said.