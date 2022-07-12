Chandigarh: Former WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana better known by his ring name 'The Great Khali' allegedly slapped a toll plaza worker in Ludhiana on Monday. However, Rana has rejected the allegation.

A purported video of the incident showed Rana engaged in a heated argument with a group of employees of the Ladhowal toll plaza who accused him of slapping a person. However, the video clip does not show Khali slapping anyone. Rana was on his way to Karnal, Haryana from Jalandhar, Punjab when the incident took place. After the video went viral on social media, Rana accused the toll plaza employees of misbehaviour and blackmail.

"Yesterday, toll plaza employees misbehaved with me and asked me to get down from the vehicle for getting a picture clicked with all of them, and only then would they allow the vehicle to go," said Rana. In the video, the toll plaza employees were heard asking Rana why did he 'slap' the guy who had asked him to show his identity card. "You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card, the toll employee tells Rana to which he replies, "You are blackmailing me."

"We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it," the toll plaza employee said. "I do not have an ID card," said Rana. After a barricade was placed in front of Rana's vehicle to prevent him from leaving, the former wrestler stepped out of his car and pushed aside the vehicle as the toll plaza employees tried to stop him in vain.

Later, Rana lodged a police complaint. ACP Sumit Sood said that on the basis of Rana's complaint, the investigation has started. He also said that further action would be taken as per law.