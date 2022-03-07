Yellanur (Andhra Pradesh): A man and his grandson died by drowning in a river at Lakshumpally in Yellanur Mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Ganganna and his grandson Goutham went to bathe their sheep in Chitravati river when the mishap occurred.

Goutham's leg, as per the initial inputs, was stuck and Gangana tried to save him but they both drowned in the river. Later, the villagers found their bodies. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.