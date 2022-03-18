Udupi (Karnataka): A tense situation prevailed on Thursday in the coastal town of Malpe in Karnataka's Udupi district after graffiti against the hijab verdict surfaced on the wall of a building. The police department has beefed up security in Malpe in the wake of the incident. The graffiti on the wall of the unauthorized building in Malpe Bailakere locality reads "hijab is our right" and "hijab movement".

Graffiti created tense situation in Karnataka's Udupi against HC verdict on hijab

As soon as the news of the graffiti came to light, hundreds of Hindu activists gathered on the spot on Thursday evening. The activists condemned the act for questioning the judgment of the special bench of the Karnataka High Court, which had dismissed the petitions demanding the right of hijab in the classrooms. As hundreds of Hindu activists gathered near the building, the local Malpe police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Earlier, the petitioners have approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.