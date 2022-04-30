Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The Rudraprayag district administration with the help of the district panchayat and the GMAX company has fitted GPS chips on the forehead of 2,300 horses and mules on Saturday in Uttarakhand to trace the location and safety purposes of the pilgrims. The administration will trace pilgrims, who will travel from Gaurikund to Kedarnath so that their exact location can be monitored from time to time.

With the initiative of District Panchayat and Gmax Company, the Radio Frequency Identification System (RFID) is being inserted on horses and mules and with the help of the Radio Frequency Radiation System, the location will be traced in the Control Room in Sonprayag. GPS systems have been installed at Gaurikund, Bhimbali, Lincholi and Base Camp at Kedarnath.

Additional Chief Officer of district panchayat Rajesh Panwar said, "GPS chips will be important from the point of view of security. The registration of horses and mules is being done by the district panchayat while issuing the licences. Till now RFID has been fitted on 2,300 horses and mules. Every pilgrim availing the services of either the horse or mule and the location of the owner can also be traced."

