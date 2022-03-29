Chennai: Authorities are acting upon the alleged missing of the original peacock idol at Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore as a search continues inside the temple tank where the idol is said to have been buried.

The searches being jointly conducted by the Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit and with the help of National Maritime Technology Research Institute were launched after a petitioner Rangaraja Narasimhan approached the Madras High Court with a petition alleging that the "original" idol of peacock at the temple, which was offering flowers to the deity Punnaivana Nathar in its beak, was found missing after the Kumbabhishekam (consecration) conducted in 2004.

The present idol at the temple was a replica, he argued. When the matter came up before the bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the state public prosecutor told them the police investigation has revealed that some idols were believed to have been buried in the temple tank.

The officers from the Idol Smuggling Prevention Unit last month, with the help of the fire department, conducted a search of the statue in the Teppak pool, with the help of more than 50 firefighters from more than 10 fire stations. During the search, a double serpent statue and a stone Ganesha statue were found. Following that, the anti-smuggling unit officers with the help of National Maritime Technology Research Institute have been engaged in the search for the ancient peacock statue in the Mylapore Teppakulam.

The statue is searched by firefighters using scanner GPS equipment. Swimming-trained scuba divers descended into the pool to search for the statue. The team also plans to continue the search operation while the missing idol is expected to be traced soon.

