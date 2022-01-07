New Delhi: Congratulating the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on its 75th anniversary, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday suggested five mantras for BIS to grow in future.

While addressing the officers of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and BIS on the occasion, Goyal said first BIS should work as a facilitator, not an obstructer. Secondly, BIS should develop as a global organization by learning from global experiences and integrating global standards. Thirdly, BIS should work on gap analysis to assess laboratory attesting needs of the country and set up high quality modern labs across India.

The Minister said BIS should bring a quality or standard revolution through 'One Nation One Standard' which will become a game-changer and also that it should ensure maintaining quality is not expensive and it is cost-effective.

He further said the BIS has been contributing to the national economy through its core activities of "Standardization and Certification."

"Honourable Prime Minister before even becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat gave the concept of 3S- Speed, Skill and Scale. It’s time now to change it to 4S – Speed, Skill, Scale and Standards," he said.

"Both the Nation and BIS will be completing 100 years in 2047, so it's going to be a great opportunity for BIS to plan and chart out our 25-year agenda from now until 2047. How we will contribute to make India a world power and a superpower and a great nation," Goyal said.

BIS came into existence as the Indian Standards Institution (ISI) in 1947.