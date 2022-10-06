New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked the industry to ensure their products meet international quality standards and help build a 'Brand India' as the country aims to become a developed nation by 2047. Addressing an event organised by the Quality Council of India (QCI), Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal also called for convergence of various quality certification related organisations whether it is FSSAI, the BIS, the Rail or Defense establishments.

"I would urge the ministry as well as QCI to work to bring in convergence...so that the investment environment that we have created can go from strength to strength and can help India achieve our mission of becoming a developed nation by 2047," he said, and added quality will define 'Brand India'.

Speaking at another event organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) earlier in the day, the minister stressed that more women should take up the profession of chartered accountancy. He called upon Chartered Accountants of India to strive in making India's Chartered Accountancy firms global level companies.

Goyal expressed satisfaction at the global footprint of ICAI with over 168 branches, present in 47 countries with 77 centres in different cities of the world. Congratulating ICAI for its efforts to establish 100 centres across the world, the minister asked the institute to expand its presence in the continent of South America as well.

He expressed confidence that the Chartered Accountants (CAs) of India will not only live up to the expectations of their countrymen but also those of the world. He also asked young CAs to explore the paths of entrepreneurship too, along with auditing, accounting, management consulting. (PTI)