New Delhi: The Union Government is planning to create an aviation hub in the country. The Civil Aviation Ministry has held discussions with various stakeholders in this regard, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The MoS in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha further stated that consultations are being held with airlines and airports to "bring in synergy" between airlines and airports. "Yes, Sir. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has consulted the stakeholders and has asked the Aviation industry to come together to develop India as a hub for aviation," stated the Union Minister.

Elaborating further on the steps being taken to set up an aviation hub in the county, Singh further stated that airlines are inducting wide-body aircraft and increasing their fleet size.

Singh said airports are improving their infrastructure to reduce transfer and minimum connection time. He further stated that airports are exploring new technologies like Automated People Mover systems, intelligent solutions for congestion management etc.

Last month President Mumrmu said that India had become the third largest aviation market in the world adding that the number of airports in the country has gone up to 147 from 74 in 2014.