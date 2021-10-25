Panaji: With the arrival of national and international tourists, Minister for Tourism Babu Azgaonkar said that he will never give shelter to drug-addicted tourists in the state.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken action in 11 drug cases in Goa in 2020, he said. The issue of an increasing number of drug addicts in Goa has come to the fore, he pointed out.

The drug addicts in the state have been linked to Bollywood and other states in the country. Last year, the NCB has raided 11 places and arrested many people from the state and abroad. From March to June, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at six places in Goa and arrested 18 people and LSD, cocaine, marijuana, heroin and mephedrone were seized. .

In September, Narcotics Control Bureau director Sameer Wankhede raided four places in Mumbai and Goa and arrested Arjun Rampal's sister-in-law from Goa. On September 6, 2019, 0.186 grams of LSD and 5.4 grams of cocaine were seized from Nigerian national Chisom David. On September 22 and 23, Nauman Saveri was arrested from Shivolim in Goa and 0.2 g LSD and 3 MDM tablets were seized from his possession. The thread of this action was connected to Hyderabad and Siddique Ahmed was arrested from the city as the second accused during the investigation.

On September 24, 2021, Mayur Mohan was arrested from Nagoa in north Goa and 10 MDMA tablets weighing 4.8 grams were seized from his possession. Mohan, a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane. On September 24, 32.8 grams of hashish was seized from Demedrius Ogicilaos, a south African national. It is learnt that Demedrius Ogisilaos was associated with Bollywood.