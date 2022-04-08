Hyderabad: A cold war was brewing between Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and the TRS government. In this backdrop, Tamilisai went to Delhi and met Union Minister for Home Amit Shah. She reportedly discussed the situation in Telangana and explained to him how the State government had meted out disrespect to the Governor's office. Tamilisai said that when she visited the Yadadri temple with her family none of the officials had met her. She said, " I invited all public representatives to the Ugadi celebrations at the Raj Bhavan. However, no one attended the ceremony on behalf of the government."

Tamilisai made it clear that the Raj Bhavan would not be affiliated with any party and she is of the view that she is being deliberately insulted. If not respect Tamilsai.. at least suggested that the Raj Bhavan should be respected. She revealed that she did not criticise anyone. She explained that she was only saying what was happening in Telangana in connection with the Governor and mentioned that this is not the way to honour a woman. Tamilisai discussed the protocol dispute in Telangana with Amit Shah. The protocol and other issues were explained to the Union Home Minister. It is learnt that the Governor had lodged a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday against KCR. The Governor also met the Union Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, Minister for IT and Municipal Administration KTR responded to the Governor's issue with the TRS government. He alleged that the Governor was taking the matter to mislead the issue by not being able to answer the issues. KTR spoke at the Sirisilla Collectorate and responded to the Governor's remarks. KTR commented on why we have an issue with the Governor. "We made it clear that they would not act in a way that would violate the Governor's office anywhere. Why does the Governor think so.. why is she responding?

He explained that it was written in the Constitution that the first session of the Legislature should begin with the Governor's address. Hence, she was invited to address the budget session as it was not the first meeting of the Assembly. He said Koushik Reddy was insulted for not accepting him as an MLC. A politician can be a Governor, but shouldn't a politician be an MLC? KTR commented. He further stated that Tamilsai before being appointed as the Governor, she is Tamil Nadu BJP president or not, he asked.