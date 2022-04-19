Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state government will try to ensure that people due to whom the law and order situation in Uttarakhand may deteriorate are not allowed to visit the state during the upcoming Chardham. Dhami was replying to demands by a section of saints to ban the entry of non-Hindus to Chardham.

"We will also try to ensure that no such people come to Uttarakhand due to whom the situation will worsen here," said Dhami while speaking to the media. The Chief Minister said that police verification will be conducted of a section of people coming to Uttarakhand during the Chardham Yatra. He also said that the verification will be done of those "who are not yet properly verified".

"Our state should remain peaceful and its religion and culture should remain intact. Our Government will conduct a drive in this regard. We will try that those people who are not properly verified get verified," said Dhami.

