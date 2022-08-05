Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommmai disclosed. Speaking at the inauguration Flower Show at the Lalbagh Glass House, Bommai said, " A committee would be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony. Members of Dr Rajkumar's family would also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth."

Also read: 15-foot high tree-house made of roses, a big draw in Ooty

The flower show, which was being held annually, has been attracting huge crowds every year. This year it is even more attractive as the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is set to attract lakhs of people over the next 10 days, Bommai told. This year the Flower Show has been organised as a tribute to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. "So, we are expecting a huge response," said the Chief Minister and also appreciated the efforts of Minister for Horticulture Muniratna and officials of the Horticulture department for the good work.