Nagpur: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday that the repeal of new farm laws meant taking two steps back for the agricultural reform in the country, but added that the administration was not disappointed with the outcome.

"We bought an agricultural reform law, but some people did not like it. After more than 70 years of independence, it would amount to a big reformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though we have taken a step backward, we will again move forward. The farmer is India's backbone. If the backbone is strong then undoubtedly the country too will be strong," Tomar said during an event in Nagpur.

The union minister made the comments when he attended the inauguration of the Agro Vision expo on Saturday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present during the event.

"Whenever the country faced an adverse situation or economic adversities such as recession, the rural, agrarian economy in India has proved its relevance," Tomar also added.

The union minister also reflected upon lockdown and the Indian economy, highlighting the role agricultural sector played while India underwent severe health crisis during the period.

"During the COVID crisis, factories all around the globe shut down. The situation was same in India. The entire economy was in turmoil. Thankfully, at the beginning of the lockdown, the crop was ready to be harvested.

The farmer, too, awaited government procurement, but was unable to get the logistics. When the prime minister was informed of this, he provided concessions to various aspects of agriculture. This led to both the farmer producing bumper crop and the government procuring more than before", Tomar said.