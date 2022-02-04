Bengaluru: Karnataka Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle on Thursday said the government is still studying the proposal to free Hindu temples from state control. Whereas, a delegation of priests, who met the Minister on Friday, informed her that proposal could do more harm than good to temples.

"We are discussing with the Chief Minister and also trying to understand the situation in other states and how they are freeing up temples," Jolle said.

Addressing the media, she said, "priests have already held discussions with her two-three times in this regard." Jolle stated that she along with the Chief Minister are in favor of the priests, "they have also asked for an increase in compensation for land vested with the government. It is a rightful demand, we have prepared a proposal in this regard and I will discuss with CM very soon."

Bommai in December had said that the Karnataka government will bring in a law aimed at freeing Hindu temples from laws and rules that control them at present. After meeting with the Minister, priests said, "if the government brings in the proposed law to free temples from state control, it will cause more harm to the temples."

"Temples got land from erstwhile kings and there are several properties worth lakhs, if they are freed now it will be difficult. There are properties worth lakhs of crores, who will protect them? If they form a trust, will they take care of it? It will lead to lots of problems, so our opinion is that this should not be done," a priest, who was a member of the delegation, said.

A total of 34,563 temples in the state come under the Muzrai department, and they have been categorized as grades A, B, and C, based on their revenue generation. A total of 207 temples with annual revenue above Rs 25 lakh come under category A, 139 temples between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh come under category B, and 34,217 temples with less than Rs 5 lakh annual revenue under category C.