New Delhi: India on Saturday logged 2,797 fresh COVID-19 infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,09,257, while the number of active cases dropped below 30,000 after 122 days, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,28,778 with 24 fatalities including 12 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. There are 29,251 active COVID-19 cases in India which comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections.

The national recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. A decline of 1,111 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.05 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.30 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,51,228, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said. So far, 218.93 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year. (PTI)