New Delhi: The Centre has released Rs 648.80 crore in 2022-23 as disaster assistance to Assam where 197 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides this year. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha that during the south-west monsoon of 2022, floods and landslides reported to have caused extensive damage in various districts in Assam.

Rai said the central government, without waiting for the memorandum from the Assam government, has constituted an Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on May 19, 2022 for on the spot assessment of damage caused by the deluge. The IMCT visited Assam from May 26 to May 29 and for the second time from June 30 to July 3.

"The central government has released both the installments of the State Disaster Response Fund of the year 2022-23, totalling Rs 648.80 crore, in advance, to help the state government of Assam to provide relief to the affected people," he said replying to a written question.

The minister also said that the distribution of the relief amount to the affected people in Assam is the responsibility of the state government. Rai said 197 people have lost their lives in Assam due to floods and landslides and the state government has set up 4,075 relief camps and 5,802 relief distribution centres to help the flood affected people this year so far. (PTI)