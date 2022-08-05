New Delhi: The government has cut the time limit for the testing process of tractors used for agriculture to 75 working days from 9 months. The Ministry of Agriculture on Friday said it has taken this positive initiative in order to promote mechanization in the agriculture sector in the country and to ensure the availability of suitable tractors for the farmers. In a statement, the ministry said it "has reduced the time limit for the testing process of tractors used for agriculture from 9 months to just 75 working days."

This development comes as a big gift for the agriculture sector during the celebration of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th year of the India's Independence, it added. In order to implement the new, effective and speedy testing process of tractor testing, the ministry has issued revised guidelines to the Central Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (CFMTTI), Budni and other concerned officers, which will be effective from 15th August, 2022. (PTI)