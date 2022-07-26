New Delhi: On a day when 19 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha following repeated protests and slogan shouting seeking immediate discussion on price rise, Union Commerce and Industry Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the Union Government is ready to discuss the issue.

"We are ready for discussion but despite that, they (Opposition leaders) are repeatedly disrupting the house proceedings," Goyal said. He also said that the discussion on price rise will take place in both houses of Parliament once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is down with COVID, resumes work.

"We are hopeful that as soon as the finance minister comes, the discussion on price rise will take place," Goyal said. The Union Minister said that some MPs have been suspended for their unruly behaviour and disrupting the house proceedings. Proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were disrupted for the seventh consecutive day of the Monsoon session on Tuesday due to protests by the opposition parties' leaders on the issues like price rise, GST on food items and other daily essential articles and other issues.

Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly' behaviour and disrupting proceedings on Monday. (With Agency inputs)