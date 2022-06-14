New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Centre over its announcement of recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next year and a half, saying this is a government of not 'jumlas' but 'maha jumlas'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resource in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. Reacting to the announcement, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Just like eight years ago the youth were deceived with a promise of 2 crore jobs every year, in the same manner it is now the turn of 10 lakh government jobs."

"This is a government of not 'jumlas' (rhetoric) but 'maha jumlas'," the former Congress chief said. The prime minister is not an expert at creating jobs, but in creating "news" over jobs, Gandhi alleged.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter and wrote, "PM Narendra Modi ji has over the years made government more accountable and governance more people-centric, ensuring last-mile delivery. Enhancing the strength of the Government to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh wrote on Twitter, "Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi reviewed the position of human resource in all departments and ministries and directed that 10 lakh people should be recruited in mission mode by the government in the next 1.5 years."

Union Minister for Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "Creating opportunities and empowering youth." The direction from PM Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, his office said.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

