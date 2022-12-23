Centre approves 'nasal vaccine' for Covid-19
Published on: 18 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Govt of India has approved a nasal vaccine for Covid-19. It will be used as a heterologous booster which will provide greater immunity and protection against variants of concern. It will be available first in private hospitals, sources said.
The nasal jab will be included in the country's Covid-19 vaccination program from today. Officially there is no information but sources confirmed about this development on Friday.
