Bharuch (Gujarat): A deputy sarpanch's husband and five others attacked a youth at Tundaj village in Jambusar taluka of Gujarat on Friday in broad daylight. According to the police, Suresh Daya Vaghela was attacked by the deputy sarpanch's husband and his five aides at Tundaj village as he complained to officials alleging that the deputy sarpanch and her husband illegally occupied the government land in the village. He also reportedly sought the intervention of authorities concerned to pursue legal action against the couple.

The accused have been identified as Toshif Ajitsinh Sindha, the husband of the deputy sarpanch, Kesari Sang Fatehsinh Sidha, Ashif Ajitsinh Sidha, Sharif Ajitsindha, Munna alias Mama and Sadiq Bhai Udesang Sindha. According to Vaghela, all the five assailants arrived and questioned him as to why he had complained against them. After that, he was attacked by them and soon after the husband of the deputy sarpanch and his aides fled the spot. Meanwhile, a video shot by a passerby in which Vaghela was lying on the ground in a pool of blood was circulating on social media.

Later, the passerby immediately informed his family, who rushed him to the Jambusar Referral Hospital, and then was referred to Baroda Sayaji Hospital as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital at Vadodara. The victim's father lodged a complaint with the police against the deputy sarpanch's husband and his accomplices with the Kavi police. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and took up investigation.