New Delhi: Responding to a question regarding the Union Government's decision to impose a 30 percent tax on gains from private digital assets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that the Government has sovereign right to impose a tax on profits made from cryptocurrency transactions.

"Whether it is legitimate or illegitimate, it is a different question, but I will tax because it is a sovereign right to tax...I am not going to legalize it or ban it at this stage. Banning or not banning will come subsequently when consultations give me input," she said.

She was responding to questions raised by Congress MP Chhaya Verma regarding the legitimacy of the Government's decision on imposing a tax on cryptocurrency.

Earlier the Finance Minister in the Budget Speech announced that only the Digital Rupee issued by the Reserve Bank of India will be recognized as currency adding that 30 percent tax will be imposed on profits made from any other private digital assets from April 1.

Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) of 1 percent was announced in the Union Budget on payments towards virtual currencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of the recipient. The threshold limit for TDS would be Rs 50,000 a year for specified persons, which includes individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 2013 remark that poverty was a state of mind, Union Finance Minister asked whether she was supposed to address this poverty. However, she did not directly name Rahul.

"Please be clear, is this the poverty that you wanted me to address, the poverty of mind?" she said.

Responding to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's allegation that she was mocking the poor, the Finance Minister said that she was not mocking the poor, but the Shiv Sema which was in alliance with the party of the person who ridiculed the poor.

"I am not mocking the poor people. The person who had mocked the poor people, you are in alliance with that party," she said.

"What is the poor that you are talking about?... Your former (Congress) president said that poverty does not mean scarcity of food, money, or material things. If one possesses self-confidence, then one can overcome it. He said it's a state of mind. I've not named the person but we know who it is," she added.

Facing protest from Opposition MPs, the Finance Minister defended her remarks stating that it was reported in media and she was just quoting the Congress leader.

