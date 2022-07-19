New Delhi: The Union Government is not contemplating any legislative measures for the purpose of population control, Dr Bharti Pawan Pawar, MoS (Health and Family Welfare) said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Responding to a question posed by CPI(M) MP John Brittas on whether the Government has taken note of the statement by a Union Minister that a Bill will be brought for the purpose of population control, the MoS refuted such claims.

"Government accords top priority to the National Family Planning Program, which is guided by the tenets of the National Population Policy 2000 and National Health Policy 2017, to address the unmet need for Family Planning, with the objective of attaining Population Stabilization by 2045," stated Pawar.

Listing out the achievements of the Union Government, the MoS further stated that the "Total Fertility Rate (TFR) declined to 2.0 in 2019-21 (NFHS 5) which is below replacement level." "31 out of 36 States/ UTs have achieved replacement level fertility (NFHS 5). Modern Contraceptive usage has increased to 56.5% (NFHS 5). The Unmet Need for Family Planning is only 9.4% (NFHS 5). The Crude Birth Rate (CBR) has declined to 19.7 in 2019 (SRS)," she added.