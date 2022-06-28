Chennai(Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the Chess Olympiad, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Tuesday. In view of the appropriate efforts taken at the right time, Chennai has got the opportunity to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, Stalin said addressing the 'Sportstar-South Sports Conclave'. The 'Dravidian' model of governance envisages inclusive, all-round growth and Tamil Nadu is at the forefront in sports as well.

"The TN government takes pride in hosting the Chess Olympiad. The state government has earmarked Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the event," he said. Pointing out that he had recently released the logo and mascot for the Olympiad to be held here, Stalin said the conclave is happening at the appropriate time, when the count down for the tournament has begun. Stalin said he and his late father, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi were interested in sports, which motivates not only the players but also the spectators. He recalled that the DMK-led regime helmed by him is extending generous financial assistance to sportspersons.

While this is the first time the International Chess Federation's (FIDE) Chess Olympiad is set to be held in India, it is a matter of joy that Tamil Nadu would be hosting the event, he said.

In all about 2,500 players and coaches from across the world are set to take part in the tournament and for sports enthusiasts, Tamil Nadu shall be the centre of international attraction. The 44th Chess Olympiad would be held from July 28 to August 10 at Mamallapuram near here. (PTI)