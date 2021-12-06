New Delhi: The Central government gave its approval to the manufacturing of AK-203 assault rifles in Amethi of Uttar Pradesh, accoding to official sources on Saturday. This rifle, at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, will be manufactured in Korwal. The government plans to produce more than five lakh AK-203 assault rifles.

The officials said that a formal announcement of this important deal can be expected at the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin that is scheduled for Monday in Delhi. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Modi has approved this deal, although it was flagged off by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) a few days ago. One of the officials also informed that the plan has been approved in an effort to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing in India. Both Russia and India had given in-principle approval for the deal during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Moscow last year.

This deal, according to a source, would be reflective of the major progress that the country has made in the journey from global procurement to Make in India in defence acquisition. This effort will be executed in partnership with Russia and can be considered significant in the deepening partnership between the two countries in the defence sector.

Also read: Manufacturing of over five lakh AK-203 Rifles to start at Amethi , UP

The officials also said that this project will provide business opportunities to various Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other defence industries for the supply of raw materials and components, giving an impetus to new employment opportunities.

The AK-203 assault rifle, with an effective range of 300 metres, is a lightweight, strong and easy-to-use modern assault rifle with proven technology, the officials said. These 7.62 X 39mm calibre AK-203 (Assault Kalashnikov-203) rifles will replace the INSAS rifles that have been in service for three decades and will enhance the combat capability of the troops to adequately meet the current and envisaged operational challenges. They will thus be crucial in enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

The project will be implemented by a special purpose joint venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL). It is built in association with the erstwhile OFB-Ordnance Factory Board of India (now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited-AWEIL), Munitions India Limited (MIL), Rosobor on Export (RoE) and Kalashnikov of Russia.

Also read: Putin's arrival in Delhi today will provide new impetus to Indo-Russia partnership