New Delhi: New Delhi: In an attempt to increase the availability of sugar in the domestic market, the government has extended restrictions on sugar exports till October 31, 2023. The curb on sugar exports was announced in May this year to last till October 31, 2022. However, the restriction on export exempts sugar from being exported to the EU and the US under CXL and TRQ duty concession quotas.

"Restriction on export of sugar (raw, refined, and white sugar) is extended beyond October 31, 2022, till October 31, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Other conditions will remain unchanged," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification released late Friday.

India has been the highest producer and the second largest exporter of sugar in the world in the current year. It is expected to produce a record yield this year, which could allow New Delhi to allow exports of up to 8 million tonnes.