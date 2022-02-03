Jalna: In an instance of a housing scam in Maharashtra's Jalna, around 1,000 government co-operative workers were scammed on the pretext of a housing loan. The loan was made available through the Group Insurance Housing Society by the Ministry of Co-operation, Marketing and Textile, Mumbai.

As per information, the employees have alleged collusion between the ministry of co-operation and the builder lobby in Maharashtra's Nashik and Aurangabad regions of indulging in a massive scam in the incident.

"I have been cheated. The builder took Rs. 3.35 lakh in my name. It is recorded in my service book. Again in 2025-16, they asked me for Rs 2 lakhs. I gave them Rs 2 lakh. Then in 2018, they completed my house but not registered in my name. I have been demanding my interest amount since I was given my house," Parvati Ashok Chavan, a deceived woman, said.

It is learned that the loan, amounting to Rs 400 crore, was taken using the names of the 1,000 concerned employees in the district, on whose service books the debt was displayed. The builders, meanwhile, have abandoned the ongoing construction work.

"A letter has been sent to the Tehsildar on behalf of the Assistant Registrar's Office to seize the records of the Housing Society for building houses using the name of the employees in the builder lobby scam case," Assistant Registrar Mahesh Jayarange said regarding the incident.

"I am a resident of Nanded district. In 2006-07, Bhosle Patil, the then chairman of the Satara area, came and registered with us and signed the bond. The government sanctioned a Rs 3.66 lakh loan on our account and he took that amount. After 15 to 17 years, I have not received anything," RD Kadam, another government employee related to the incident, added.

Builders, according to reports, have already taken two to three installments in the name of the employees and have not provided them possession. The construction work is currently two years away from completion.

The co-operation ministry, meanwhile, has sent notices to the employees for the recovery of Rs 4 lakh and interest of Rs 8 lakh, with the latter demanding a thorough probe into the matter.