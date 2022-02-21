New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday accused the Central government of not fulfilling the promises made to farmers.

Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson and farmer leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), tweeted and wrote, "The Government of India did not fulfill the promises made in the letter of December 9. We will go across the country to protect the interests of the 'Annadata'."

The tweet further said that due to the efforts of the farmers and laborers, the agricultural produce in the country increased continuously despite the economic slowdown and lockdown thus the government should not break the trust of the country's 'Annadata'.

Earlier, the farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi ended on December 15, 2021, after the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws and agreement with the government.

