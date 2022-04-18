New Delhi: Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, a dreaded commander of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was designated as a terrorist by the Centre on Monday for his involvement in various terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. In a notification, the Union home ministry said Nengroo has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and has also been responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the Union Territory.

Nengroo is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now "engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir", remote controlled from Pakistan, the ministry said. In view of the danger that Nengroo poses to the security of India and in order to deter him from perpetrating terror acts, he has been designated as a terrorist under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the ministry said.

PTI

Also read: MHA designates Al-Umar Mujahideen chief Mushtaq Zargar as terrorist