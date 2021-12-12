Srinagar: The government has denied permission for the youth convention of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) here at the Gupkar and placed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest.

Executive Magistrate Ist Class South Srinagar has ordered that “Based on the report received by the office of Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, and Covid restrictions in place. It is hereby ordered that the scheduled youth convention that is to be held today by the PDP at Gupkar is hereby not allowed.”

The magistrate further communicated “As such Station House officer Ram Munshi Bagh is hereby directed to ensure that no such event takes place at Gupkar without permission of the competent authority”.

A senior leader of PDP said that Mehbooba Mufti has been placed under house detention in view of the youth convention. He said the party, though, has not received any official communication from the government regarding permission. Police sealed all the roads leading towards the Gupkar residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti where the programme was scheduled for Sunday.

