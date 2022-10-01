Govt defers date of implementation of provision for unblended petrol by one month
Published on: 52 minutes ago
Government defers date of implementation of provision for unblended petrol by one month to November 1 and for unblended diesel by 6 months, to April 1 next year. It was provisioned in Budget 2022 that excise duty of Rs 2 will be imposed on unblended petrol and unblended diesel from October 1. (Further details awaited)
