New Delhi: The Union Government is continuously monitoring the opportunities the Russia-Ukraine war has opened for India, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Rajya Sabha on Friday. He also said that the government is holding discussions with traders to ensure growth in the export of wheat and other commodities. He was replying to supplementary questions during the Question Hour.

Goyal also said that India's export of wheat is estimated to cross 70 lakh metric tonnes this year adding that only two years back the figure stood at 2 lakh metric tonnes. "We have produced good quality wheat and our exports have grown. From 2 lakh metric tonnes two years ago, our exporters have exported 10 times more which stood at 21 lakh metric tonnes last year and in the current year, we will close the year with over 70 lakh metric tonnes," said Goyal.

Pointing out that Russia and Ukraine are large exporters of wheat, Goyal said that India is all set to increase the export of wheat to current importers. He also said that various ministries were working in close collaboration in this regard. "We are working in coordination among various ministries for a smooth shift. Because Ukraine and Russia were large exporters of wheat, we are on track to increase our wheat exports to current importers. The agriculture department is in dialogue with various countries for the process to be speeded up and expedited so that newer markets for wheat can be sought," Goyal said.

He also said that following the Russia-Ukraine war scores of ships and containers are blocked in several European countries adding that the crisis has deepened. "The government has maintained dialogue with shipping companies and those who operate containers. The government is keeping a close watch on the situation and whatever steps are required to be taken it will take action," the Minister said. Goyal said that the Government is in talks with exporters and importers and steps are being taken to ensure that payments come on time and there is no adverse impact on businesses. "India, despite the constraints due to Covid, has achieved exports of USD 400 billion, which is historic as India has never achieved this figure," said Goyal.

Replying to another supplementary question, the Minister said that trade stands on its legs and diplomacy and geopolitics stand on their legs adding that the two should not be mixed up. As for the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on Indian industries, Goyal in a written reply stated "The impact can be assessed only after the situation stabilizes. However, the Department of Commerce is holding regular consultation with all stakeholders to ensure availability of essential imports and to find alternate destinations for our exports."

He also said that due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict the prices of almost all edible oils in the world have gone up. "Therefore, this is an impact that we are also facing. Fortunately, our farmers are doing a good job and we are looking at a much more robust mustard crop this year. This is also a good opportunity for us to diversify to oilseeds and other crops," stated Goyal.