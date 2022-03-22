New Delhi: The Union Government is closely monitoring the movement of global commodity prices and their impact on the economy of the country through trade following disruptions in world supply amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, Minister of State (MoS), Finance, Pankaj Chaudhury informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He also said that the Government is committed to supporting the initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves to reduce market volatility and address the issue of rising crude oil prices.

"Government of India is closely monitoring the global price movements and their impact on India's economy through trade," the Minister said. Asked whether the Government has conducted any review of the economy following the Russia-Ukraine war, Chaudhury said that the war has resulted in disruption of global supply which led to a sharp rise of global commodity prices including crude oil, gas and edible oils.

He also said that India's GDP in 2021-22 is projected to grow at 8.9 per cent, which will take the GDP past the most recent pre-pandemic output of 2019-20 to complete the recovery process. "In addition, Government is also committed to supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," Chaudhury said. International oil prices shot up to a 13-year high of USD 140 per barrel earlier this month as an aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war. India relies on overseas purchases to meet about 85 per cent of its oil requirement, making it one of the most vulnerable in Asia to higher oil prices.

(With agency inputs)

