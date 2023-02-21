Kalaburagi: A government bus got stolen in the wee hours on Tuesday from the Chincholi bus stand in Kalaburagi. The CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the bus stop have captured the thief escaping with the stolen bus. The perpetrator is currently absconding as the police officials are trying to nab him with the help of the CCTV footage and the details of the stolen Kalyan Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

As informed by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation official, MD Rachappa, the perpetrator entered the bus station at around 3:30 am and after roaming around the bus stop for a while, drove off with a transport bus belonging to the Kalyan Karnataka State Transport Corporation. The bus, numbered KA-38 F-971, parked at the Bidar bus depot no. 2 of the bus stand, had arrived to Bidar from Chincholi on Monday at around 9:15 pm, the officials informed.

The driver got off the bus after parking it there and left for the night halt. In the morning, when the driver reached the stop to set out for the day, he found the bus missing, and realized there has been a theft. He immediately informed the KSRTC authorities and registered a complaint in the matter.

Based on the CCTV footage inputs, the Chincholi police have so far been able to decipher that he has taken the bus towards Telangana via Tandoor route. The officials said they have formed two teams to inspect the theft.

Meanwhile, the KKRTC officials also deployed two teams in Bidar and two teams in Kalaburagi to spot the buses in Chincholi, Tandur and Telangana. the officials suspect that the bus may have been stolen by a staff of the department.