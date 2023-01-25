New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday issued directions to block YouTube videos that published the first episode of the BBC Documentary “India: The Modi Question”. The government also issued directions to Twitter for blocking over 50 tweets containing links to the concerned YouTube videos.

The directions were reportedly issued by the Secretary of Information and Broadcasting on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. Both YouTube and Twitter have complied with the directions, say sources.

Though the documentary has not been released in India, some YouTube channels have uploaded it. YouTube has also been instructed to block the video if it is again uploaded on its platform. Twitter has also been directed to identify and block the tweets containing the link to the video on other platforms.

The Modi government has not left any stone unturned in blocking the BBC documentary on Modi. Earlier the External Affairs spokesperson expressed the central government's views on the docuseries. "We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," he said in a press statement.