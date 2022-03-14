New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Monday said in Lok Sabha that the Government will consider taking measures to ensure that Indian students who have been brought back from Ukraine can complete their education.

Pradhan also said that Operation Ganga which was carried out to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine reflected the "collective wisdom" of 130 crore Indians. The minister was replying to a question raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi who sought to know whether the Government was planning to hold talks with universities in neighbouring countries of Ukraine to ensure that the concerned Indian students can complete their education.

"When we have brought them, you remain assured that government will ponder over making arrangements, whatsoever is required, to enable them to become doctors in future," the minister said in his response. "At present, it is time to get them out of the shock. We are all engaged in that," he added. He also said that Congress should congratulate the Prime Minister on Operation Ganga.

