Chandigarh(Punjab): The Punjab government on Sunday announced Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Subedar Singh made the supreme sacrifice last Friday. Extending his sympathies, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a statement, said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. Subedar Singh hailed from Baranda village of Hoshiarpur district. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

"We pray for peace of mind of Hardeep Singh, Subedar of Hoshiarpur, who was martyred in the army patrolling in Arunachal Pradesh." In his another tweet he wrote, "The Subedar of Hoshiarpur, who was martyred during patrolling in Arunachal Pradesh, prays for the peace of the soul of Hardeep Singh ji. Sharing our grief with his family, we have decided to give ₹ 1 crore assistance and a government job to his family."

Also Read: 'Will ensure no change in status quo': Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on China border situation