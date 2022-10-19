Kannauj: A pall of gloom descended on a village in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, when the bodies of workers killed in the Kashmir terror attack, reached their native place on Wednesday. Everyone's eyes were moist when the bodies arrived at Thathia village in the district.

UP Minister Asim Arun and MP Subrat Pathak visited the place and consoled the family members of the deceased. Speaking to reporters, Asim Arun said, "Both were killed in the terror attack in the Shopian district of Kashmir. It was a dastardly act. Now, it is the onus of the government to take care of both the slain laborers' families. The compensation amounting to Rs 5 lakh each has been provided by the Central and state governments, Rs one lakh will come from the Red Cross, besides money coming from insurance, which will take the total Ex-gratia amount to more than Rs 16 lakh. Apart from this, we will try to increase the compensation amount further. Both the workers were planning to join their families soon, in the meantime, the tragic incident happened."

"Housing facilities and land certificates will be allotted to the kin of the deceased laborer's families. Providing jobs to slain laborers' kin through outsourcing will be the responsibility of the government. The government will also take care of the future of the children."