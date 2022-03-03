New Delhi: The opposition on Thursday expressed full support to the government's stand on the Ukraine crisis after External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar briefed the consultative committee of his ministry on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and safe evacuation of students from war-torn Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by nine MP's from six political parties including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and his party colleague Anand Sharma.

"Excellent meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on Ukraine. My thanks to ⁦@DrSJaishankar⁩ & his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing & candid responses to our questions &concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run", tweeted Tharoor after the meeting

He said that frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere and added that 'it is a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost.

"I have declined media requests for comments since the meeting is confidential. However, we urged MEA to issue a more detailed statement than usual. The meeting took place in a constructive spirit & all parties are united in their desire to see our nationals return safely home", Tharoor added.

On a similar note, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi applauded the efforts made by the government in evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine.

"Attended the Consultative Committee meeting chaired by Minister Jaishankar and others briefed us about the situation in Ukraine & the evacuation efforts made by GoI. Thank them for the briefing & all stand united in the efforts to bring our students back home", she tweeted.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar said that a good discussion took place on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue.

"Just completed an MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. The strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine", he said in a tweet.

"A national consensus on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. Thank all members for their participation," he tweeted.

On Wednesday, India once again abstained from voting on the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that strongly reprimanded Russia for invading Ukraine and demanded that there should be an immediate withdrawal of all Russian forces.