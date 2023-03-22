Amaravati/Hyderabad: The Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Ugadi or the Telugu new year. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao extended Telugu New Year Ugadi festival greetings to the people of the state.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of the state and Telugu people across the world on 'Sri Shobhakruthu Nama Samvatsaram Ugadi'. "I am confident that Sri Shobhakruthu Nama Samvatsaram will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony, health and happiness to all people and sections of the society," the Governor said in her message.

In his greetings, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed hope that Ugadi, which is considered as an agricultural year, will bring good fortunes to the farmers and people in all fields. The Chief Minister said that Telangana is flourishing with abundant irrigation water, drinking water and green crops. He added that by developing the agriculture sector, its allied sectors and professions strengthened and the Telangana state's rural economy is sustaining.

The Chief Minister said that the progress achieved by Telangana has become a role model for the country. He wished Telangana and India will achieve development further in the year of "Shobhakruth".

Conveying Ugadi greetings, Governor S Abdul Nazeer said Ugadi is a festival of joy and hope as the new year brings new cheer and a bright future for all."On this happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living all over the world," Nazeer said in a statement.

Chief Minister Reddy wished prosperous times for the people of the southern state. "I wish good times for the farmers and happiness for my sisters. May people from all vocations be glad and the state bountiful," said Reddy in a tweet. Along with his wife Bharati, the Chief Minister participated in the traditional Ugadi celebrations and rituals at his residence. Later, he offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, accompanied by senior officials and ministers. Priests showered Reddy and his wife with blessings.