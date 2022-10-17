Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has tweeted to the Chief Minister and other ministers in the cabinet warning that he would take stringent action, including removal of ministers from their posts if they continued to insult the office of the Governor.

A tweet from Governor's PRO, quoting the Governor, said the statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the Governor's office could invite action including 'withdrawal of pleasure'. He said ministers have all the right to advise the Governor but they should not make statements that lower the dignity of the Governor's office.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary, M V Govindan demanded that the Governor should take down the tweet and alleged that the Governor is "trying to implement the RSS agenda. "